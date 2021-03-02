Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.63% of Generac worth $232,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Generac by 79.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $347.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

