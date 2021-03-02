General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

GD stock opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.