Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $3.94 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00008140 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $559,224.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.