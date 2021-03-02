Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $10.76. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 32,087 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

