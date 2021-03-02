GET Protocol Trading 28.4% Higher This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $250,103.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

