Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 6.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.26. 13,841,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,646,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

