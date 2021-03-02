Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 6.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.26. 13,841,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,646,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.56.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
