GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GFL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

