GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
GFL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.