GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GFL Environmental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

