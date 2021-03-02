GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.
GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GFL Environmental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
NYSE GFL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
