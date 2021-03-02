Giant (GIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,236.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Giant has a market cap of $141,238.52 and approximately $12,236.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

