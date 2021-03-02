Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price (up from C$40.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

GIL traded down C$1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.85. 200,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.48. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$40.54.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

