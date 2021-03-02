Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the January 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

