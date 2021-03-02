Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

