Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.