Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.28). 154,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 98,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market cap of £61.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

