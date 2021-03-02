Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

