Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $109,704.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

