Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 228.2% in February

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the January 28th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of GNOM opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

