GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $15,619.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,227.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.82 or 0.03136111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00386722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.17 or 0.01081052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00451654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00379867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00249431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00022894 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

