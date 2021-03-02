Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.22% of Globalstar worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,758 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

GSAT remained flat at $$1.74 on Tuesday. 149,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,085,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

