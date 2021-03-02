Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Up 235.2% in February

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the January 28th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336,640.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

