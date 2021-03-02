Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 191,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,262. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.