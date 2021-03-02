Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 191,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,262. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Glori Energy Company Profile
