Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of Glu Mobile worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

