GMB (GMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,970.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. GMB has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $23,970.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMB has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.59 or 0.00798952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.