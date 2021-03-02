GoByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,044.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $318,621.21 and $2,044.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007788 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,453,677 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

