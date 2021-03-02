GoChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $599,814.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, GoChain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One GoChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $599,814.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,123,527,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,068,527,446 tokens. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Token Trading

