Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 442,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 40,235 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

