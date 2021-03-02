Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.35

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Golem has a total market cap of $353.67 million and $5.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

