Goodfood Market (FOOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD):

2/26/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/18/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Goodfood Market was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

1/12/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$14.50.

1/7/2021 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

1/6/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.42 million and a P/E ratio of -432.31. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.60.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

