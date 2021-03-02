Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09.

Several research analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

