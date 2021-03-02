Graft 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Graft has a market capitalization of $288,009.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00454689 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.