Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0351

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $450.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00363340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

