Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

