Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.61

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 109269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $980.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

