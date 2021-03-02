GreenPower Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.57 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. GreenPower has a market cap of $138.57 million and approximately $4,333.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

