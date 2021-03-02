GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 864,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,918. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

