Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,644.25

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,644.25 ($21.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,186 ($28.56). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35), with a volume of 216,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 556.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,049.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,644.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

