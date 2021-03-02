Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and $5.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.93 or 0.03088835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00369979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.46 or 0.01068939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00454689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00382319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00247124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022487 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,864,360 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.