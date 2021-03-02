Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 1,152,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,679,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

GRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

