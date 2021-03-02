Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of Grocery Outlet worth $276,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

