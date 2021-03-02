Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of Grocery Outlet worth $276,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GO opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
