Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.70.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
