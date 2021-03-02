Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

