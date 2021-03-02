GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Up 16%

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 22,678,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 3,587,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

