GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Up 16%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 22,678,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 3,587,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

