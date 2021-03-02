GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTXO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

