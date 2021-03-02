Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.65. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 549 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

