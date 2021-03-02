Guider Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $20,181.53 and approximately $53.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

