Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $9.45 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Gulden has a market cap of $9.45 million and $50,842.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00372169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 537,046,459 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

