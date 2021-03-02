GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $35.63 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and $5.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,032,862 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

