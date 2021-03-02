H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 16,750 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TYL stock traded down $12.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

