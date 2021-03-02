HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.