HackenAI (HAI) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.16 or 0.00512214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00078115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00463407 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

