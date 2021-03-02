Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $86.61. Approximately 1,164,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 255,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $48,618,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $24,243,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 239,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

